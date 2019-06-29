Sironen double sparks Sea Eagles to big win over Titans

Two Manly teams turned up to easily account for the Titans on Saturday but which one emerges in September will determine whether they are premiership dark horses or week one easybeats.

With the forwards rolling, Jake Trbojevic in complete control of the middle and Daly Cherry-Evans and Tom Trbojevic hunting space on the edges, for 40 minutes the Sea Eagles looked all the world a team with top-four aspirations.

They scored four tries and led 20-2 at half-time yet coughed and spluttered their way to the finishing line in a second half that read 10-all for a 30-12 win in front of a crowd of 11,056 against a Titans team that were never truly in the contest.

Errors and penalties punctuated the second term for both teams, the staccato nature of the contest summed up when Cherry-Evans chose to take a shot at penalty goal eight minutes from full-time with his side 16 points in front.

The Sea Eagles skipper shook off the heavy defeat with the Maroons in Origin II to engineer the victory, three line-break assists and two try assists a pleasing bounce-back before going back into Queensland camp for the decider on July 10.

But if Kevin Walters liked what he saw from Cherry-Evans the form of the Trbojevic boys will give him nightmares for the next 11 days.